Halton Police say a driver is dead after a single-vehicle collision with a raised driveway culvert in Georgetown.

The crash happened just off the roadway southeast 22 Side Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, closing the roadway for about five hours.

Investigators say the lone male occupant of a blue Toyota sedan was pronounced dead on scene.

