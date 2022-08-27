Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

LaFlamme ouster: Open letter to Bell outlines sexism, ageism faced by women at work

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2022 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme ‘blindsided’ by Bell Media’s decision to end her contract' CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme ‘blindsided’ by Bell Media’s decision to end her contract
WATCH: CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme 'blindsided' by Bell Media's decision to end her contract – Aug 15, 2022

An open letter signed by a long list of Canadian luminaries is taking aim at Bell Media’s abrupt dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company’s flagship newscast.

In a two-page spread in today’s Globe and Mail, the missive signed by a who’s who of Canadian arts, business and politics– including Margaret Norrie McCain, Anne Murray and Jim Balsillie– says LaFlamme was a ratings leader for the company “until one thing changed: the colour of her hair.”

The letter to the board of directors and management of BCE and Bell Canada says the ousting of the award-winning TV news anchor in the prime of her career underscores the sexism and ageism women continue to face at work.

Click to play video: 'Bell Media executive Michael Melling taking leave after Lisa LaFlamme’s departure' Bell Media executive Michael Melling taking leave after Lisa LaFlamme’s departure
Bell Media executive Michael Melling taking leave after Lisa LaFlamme’s departure

It says the “business decision” to dismiss LaFlamme has destroyed trust in Bell Media and questions how the company will “make things right.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The letter comes a day after a Bell Media executive took a leave from his job amid the ongoing fallout from LaFlamme’s dismissal.

An internal Bell Media memo said Friday that vice-president of news Michael Melling would be taking leave effective immediately to spend time with family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada tagmedia tagCanadian media tagBell Media tagLisa LaFlamme tagTV News tagLaFlamme tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers