Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after trying to steal car with baby inside: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 27, 2022 10:01 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News

A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to steal a car with a baby inside in Toronto on Friday evening, according to police.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street at around 9:17 p.m. in Toronto’s east end.

Read more: Police investigate 2 reports of armed carjackings in Toronto

Police said a man with a knife attempted to carjack a vehicle in the area that had a baby inside. A passerby came to help the driver and the man was subsequently arrested, officers said.

Trending Stories

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagTPS tagCarjacking tagToronto Carjacking tagCoxwell avenue tagToronto east end tagHanson Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers