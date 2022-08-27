Man arrested after trying to steal car with baby inside: Toronto police

A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to steal a car with a baby inside in Toronto on Friday evening, according to police.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street at around 9:17 p.m. in Toronto’s east end.
Police said a man with a knife attempted to carjack a vehicle in the area that had a baby inside. A passerby came to help the driver and the man was subsequently arrested, officers said.
