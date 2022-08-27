Man arrested after trying to steal car with baby inside: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to steal a car with a baby inside in Toronto on Friday evening, according to police.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street at around 9:17 p.m. in Toronto’s east end.

Read more: Police investigate 2 reports of armed carjackings in Toronto

Police said a man with a knife attempted to carjack a vehicle in the area that had a baby inside. A passerby came to help the driver and the man was subsequently arrested, officers said.

ROBBERY:

Coxwell Av + Hanson St

* 9:17 pm *

– Man armed with knife

– Attempted to carjack vehicle

– Baby inside car

– Passersby came to aid of driver

– Man being held for police

– Police o/s

– Man now in custody

– Knife recovered#GO1654799

^dh pic.twitter.com/cleeWXtKjU — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 27, 2022

Advertisement