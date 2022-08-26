Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

Merchants donate $8,800 to beloved Chinatown security guard who was attacked

Merchants in Vancouver’s Chinatown have raised $8,800 for a beloved security guard who was assaulted earlier this month.

Harold Johnson, 64, suffered a black eye, a broken cheekbone, a broken nose and head trauma when he was attacked by a stranger after taking photos in an alley near the Chinese Cultural Centre on Aug. 12.

In a cheque presentation ceremony on Monday, the Vancouver Chinatown Merchant Association’s Tracy To said an attack on Johnson is “an attack on Chinatown,” as he is “family” to the community.

Whale music: Speakers allow public to listen to soundtrack of the sea

West of Victoria, a hydrophone, or underwater microphone, 15 metres offshore from the Sheringham Point Lighthouse in Shirley, B.C., has been recording the soundtrack of the Salish Sea for more than a decade.

Abbotsford wrestler wins bronze medal at England’s Commonwealth Games

A bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, was rewarding, but it was the connection with the local Sikh community that really touched Jasmit Singh Phulka.

“The love and support was amazing,” Phulka told Global News. “I couldn’t go anywhere without someone coming up for a picture, it was pretty cool.”

The wrestler just missed out on qualifying for the last Olympics, but he said seeing his fan base grow at the Commonwealth Games has given him a big boost to make it to Paris in 2024.

Kelowna city council approves rehab facility for small mammals and songbirds

Kelowna city council has given its stamp of approval to build a wildlife rehabilitation centre for small mammals and birds within city limits.

The Wild Things Rehabilitation Society will be the first facility of its kind in Kelowna and will treat orphaned squirrels, marmots, chipmunks and a variety of local songbirds. Once they are rehabilitated they’d be returned to the wild, per environmental standards.

Some Cowichan Tribes homes get clean drinking water for the first time

After decades of waiting, some residents of a Vancouver Island First Nation have clean drinking water hooked up for the first time.

Members of Cowichan Tribes have lived along Indian Road since the 1940s, but have not had potable water in that time, despite being just two kilometres from the City of Duncan.

On Friday, people living in 20 of those properties finally saw that change.