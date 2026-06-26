Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

New imaging reveals hidden philosophy from scrolls buried by Mount Vesuvius

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 11:03 am
2 min read
A picture taken on September 26, 2019 shows boxes with remains of Herculanum papyrus displayed at the 'Institut de France' in Paris. A leading science facility in the English countryside is helping in a bid to decipher Roman-era scrolls carbonized in the deadly eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago. View image in full screen
A picture taken on Sept. 26, 2019 shows boxes with remains of Herculanum papyrus displayed at the Institut de France in Paris. A leading science facility in the English countryside is helping in a bid to decipher Roman-era scrolls carbonized in the deadly eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Readings of ancient scrolls, engulfed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius more than 1,900 years ago, have revealed philosophical musings by key thinkers of the time, including warnings against excessive impulses and reflections on human nature, thanks to leapfrogging advancements in X-ray and artificial intelligence imaging technology.

Researchers used AI tools to achieve the first complete viewings of closed scrolls burnt by the eruption that buried the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in 79 A.D.

The breakthrough, which came about as part of the Vesuvius Challenge — a global competition that uses AI to digitally unwrap carbonized scrolls — marks a ‌major step toward deciphering hundreds of ancient manuscripts that would otherwise crumble at a touch.

Papyri Herculaneum are seen in the National Library of Naples, on June 27, 2019 in Naples, Italy. The National Library of Naples (Biblioteca Nazionale di Napoli) houses the Herculaneum Papyri, a library of papyrus scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the first century AD. The papyri contain a number of Greek philosophical texts and represent the only library that survives from Greco-Roman antiquity. Many of the scrolls are too fragile to physically unroll and researchers have turned to digital-imaging techniques to reveal the contents of the papyri. View image in full screen
The National Library of Naples houses the Herculaneum Papyri, a library of papyrus scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the first century AD. The papyri contain a number of Greek philosophical texts. Many of the scrolls are too fragile to be physically unrolled, and researchers have turned to digital imaging techniques to reveal the contents of the papyri. Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Among the newly read material were 70 columns of text from On Vices, Book 1, attributed to the Epicurean philosopher and poet Philodemus, and another of his works, On Gods, Book 8, in addition to nearly 1.5 metres of text across 20 columns recovered from a document ​dated to 200-300 BC — the oldest Herculaneum scroll to be unwrapped — exploring ethics, arts and human behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will inquire into something, but we will not grasp it, if in some way we depart from ourselves and from our own nature,” one of the unwrapped scrolls reads in part, according to the challenge’s published findings.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Seeking to accelerate technology development, the Vesuvius Challenge, which was launched in 2023 by a small group of tech developers and investors, said it would make all its existing data, code and models for the scrolls available online and offer a US$1-million prize to the first person or team to read one in full.

“Just a year ago it would have been crazy for any of us to ⁠believe that there would be a complete scroll read completely non-invasively with hundreds of columns of text,” Brent Seales, professor ​of computer science at the University of Kentucky and one of the founders of the project, told a conference streamed from Naples, Reuters reported.

A scientist shows boxes with remains of Herculanum papyrus displayed at the 'Institut de France' in Paris, on September 26, 2019. View image in full screen
A scientist shows boxes with remains of the Herculaneum papyrus displayed at the Institut de France in Paris on Sept. 26, 2019. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

“Today we have shown you that that ​is possible,” he continued. “I believe we’re going to read every single one of the scrolls in the collection.”

Story continues below advertisement

Federica ​Nicolardi, lead papyrologist ⁠with the Vesuvius Challenge, said the technological advancements had transformed her field of study by allowing hundreds of preserved but unsealed scrolls to be read in their entirety.

“Even with the most successful methods available … to physically unwrap the scrolls and read them, one had to damage them. But with virtual unwrapping, we are no longer forced to choose between preserving and reading these extraordinary artifacts. We ⁠can do ​both,” she said.

Nicolardi said progress had been rapid, with researchers in the last 24 ​hours unwrapping the full length of one scroll, revealing some 140 columns of unseen text. Until recently, they were uncovering only about 10 per cent of the columns, she explained.

“Literally ​last night, in front of Mount Vesuvius, something, or I should say everything, changed,” she concluded.

— with files from Reuters

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices