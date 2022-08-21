Menu

Sports

Abbotsford wrestler wins bronze medal at England’s Commonwealth Games

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Jay Durant Global News
Posted August 21, 2022 3:09 pm
A wrestler from Abbostford has brought home a bronze medal from the Commonwealth Games. View image in full screen
A wrestler from Abbostford has brought home a bronze medal from the Commonwealth Games. Global News

A bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, was rewarding, but it was the connection with the local Sikh community that really touched Jasmit Singh Phulka.

“The love and support was amazing,” Phulka told Global News.

“I couldn’t go anywhere without someone coming up for a picture, it was pretty cool.”

Read more: B.C. man gears up to cycle Himalayas for kids charity

He was a fan favourite and he said he experienced a special moment before the games closed.

“A bunch of people approached me and said, ‘you represent the Sikhs well. We want to tie a Turban on you before you go into the closing ceremonies,’” Phulka said.

“I thought that was a big honour.”

Read more: B.C. man collects thousands of rare books, artifacts documenting Sikh history

Phulka has spent close to two decades working to get to this level, first following his older brother into wrestling, as well as being raised in a family that’s always excelled in sports.

“My dad and grandpa had success in Kabaddi, a sport in India. My dad has always supported us and I never looked back,” said Phulka.

Jasmit Singh Phulka said his dad is one of his biggest supporters in his wrestling career. View image in full screen
Jasmit Singh Phulka said his dad is one of his biggest supporters in his wrestling career. Submitted

Despite all the hours of training, Phulka finds time to help others. He’s bought pizza for the Salvation Army, Abbotsford flood victims and holds an annual Christmas toy drive.

“The first year, we raised over $14,000 and, in the second year, we raised over $20,000,” Phulka said.

Read more: Barrage of motorcycles to roll through B.C., raising funds and awareness for PTSD

The wrestler just missed out on qualifying for the last Olympics, but he said seeing his fan base grow at the Commonwealth games has given him a big boost to make it to Paris in 2024.

“I’m not here on this journey by myself,” he said.

“It’s humbling to see the love and support.”

Click to play video: 'Salmon Arm high school wrestler goes for gold' Salmon Arm high school wrestler goes for gold
Salmon Arm high school wrestler goes for gold – Apr 9, 2022
