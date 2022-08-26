Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dawn Walker, accused of parental abduction, arrives in Saskatoon ahead of Monday court date

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 6:57 pm
Dawn Walker. View image in full screen
Dawn Walker. Courtesy: Camille Jansen

The Saskatoon Police Service said it now has custody of Dawn Walker after she was transferred from U.S. custody around 4 p.m. Friday.

Police said Walker faces offences of abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigation underway after woman shot

The Saskatoon mother is accused of parental abduction, illegally crossing the Canada-U.S. border with her son. She and her seven-year-old son were found in Oregon on Aug. 5 after they were reported missing on July 24 in Saskatchewan.

Police said additional charges are being considered as the investigation continues.

Walker is scheduled to appear in provincial court Monday morning at 9 a.m.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: High profile Toronto defence lawyer to defend Dawn Walker in Saskatoon

She was transferred to Canada to face Saskatchewan offences, but has also been charged by the United States Department of Homeland Security with a felony offence related to “false statements” in the use of a passport identifying another person.

She is also charged with a misdemeanor offence related to possession of an identification document that is stolen or produced without lawful authority.

Walker is scheduled back in U.S court on Sept. 7.

— with files from Kelly Skjerven and The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Dawn Walker making scheduled return to Canada' Dawn Walker making scheduled return to Canada
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Police Service tagOregon tagProvincial Court tagDawn Walker tagunited States Department of Homeland Security tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers