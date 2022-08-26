Dawn Walker, accused of parental abduction, arrives in Saskatoon ahead of Monday court date

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service said it now has custody of Dawn Walker after she was transferred from U.S. custody around 4 p.m. Friday.

Police said Walker faces offences of abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.

The Saskatoon mother is accused of parental abduction, illegally crossing the Canada-U.S. border with her son. She and her seven-year-old son were found in Oregon on Aug. 5 after they were reported missing on July 24 in Saskatchewan.

Police said additional charges are being considered as the investigation continues.

Walker is scheduled to appear in provincial court Monday morning at 9 a.m.

She was transferred to Canada to face Saskatchewan offences, but has also been charged by the United States Department of Homeland Security with a felony offence related to “false statements” in the use of a passport identifying another person.

She is also charged with a misdemeanor offence related to possession of an identification document that is stolen or produced without lawful authority.

Walker is scheduled back in U.S court on Sept. 7.

— with files from Kelly Skjerven and The Canadian Press