Sports

Raptors sign 2022 draft pick Koloko

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2022 5:14 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed Christian Koloko, their only selection in the 2022 NBA draft.

The Raptors announced Friday that 22-year-old Cameroonian forward, the No. 33 pick at the draft in June, signed a multi-year contract with the club. Terms were not disclosed.

The seven-foot-one Koloko grew up in Douala, the same hometown as Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam, and finished high school in California.

He played three seasons at the University of Arizona, where he averaged 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 17.9 minutes in 91 career games (56 starts) with the Wildcats.

Koloko suited up for the Raptors at Summer League, averaging 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.2 blocks through five games.

The Raptors open training camp on Sept. 27. They tip off the regular season on Oct. 19 against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
