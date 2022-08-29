Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Hot end to August and start to September

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 2:13 pm
A big ridge of high pressure pushes in the 30 degree heat to finish August. View image in full screen
A big ridge of high pressure pushes in the 30 degree heat to finish August. SkyTracker Weather

A mix of sun and cloud returned to the Okanagan as Monday got underway but temperatures are expected to mike climb as the week carries on.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine settle back in on Tuesday as an upper ridge of high pressure brings back 30 C heat in the afternoon.

There is the slight chance of an isolated shower or storm on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
There is the slight chance of an isolated shower or storm on Wednesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

There is a risk of a late-day thunderstorm for the final day of August on Wednesday with highs into the mid-30s C to finish the month.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The ridge rebuilds the heat and sunshine for the first day of September on Thursday with an afternoon high a few degrees beyond 30 C.

That is where highs will linger into the day on Friday with beautiful blue skies sticking around.

A slight cool down is headed for the region into September long weekend with afternoon highs hovering around the 30 C mark under mostly sunny skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagSunshine tagWarm Weather tagokanagan weather tagHot Weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers