Okanagan weather: Hot end to August and start to September

A mix of sun and cloud returned to the Okanagan as Monday got underway but temperatures are expected to mike climb as the week carries on.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine settle back in on Tuesday as an upper ridge of high pressure brings back 30 C heat in the afternoon.

View image in full screen There is the slight chance of an isolated shower or storm on Wednesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

There is a risk of a late-day thunderstorm for the final day of August on Wednesday with highs into the mid-30s C to finish the month.

The ridge rebuilds the heat and sunshine for the first day of September on Thursday with an afternoon high a few degrees beyond 30 C.

That is where highs will linger into the day on Friday with beautiful blue skies sticking around.

A slight cool down is headed for the region into September long weekend with afternoon highs hovering around the 30 C mark under mostly sunny skies.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

