Regina police find multiple weapons after call about an armed woman

The Regina Police Service made an arrest Thursday morning after receiving a call about a woman armed with a hatchet.
Officers said they were dispatched to the 1700 block of McIntyre Street around 9:40 a.m., and arrested 30-year-old Marilynn Kahnapace.
Police said they found a hatchet, a knife, a homemade improvised firearm referred to as a slam gun and some ammunition.
Kahnapace is charged with two counts of possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.
She made her appearance in provincial court Thursday afternoon.
