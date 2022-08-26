Menu

Crime

Regina police find multiple weapons after call about an armed woman

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 1:59 pm
Regina police car
Regina police responded to a call Thursday about a woman armed with a hatchet. File/ Global News

The Regina Police Service made an arrest Thursday morning after receiving a call about a woman armed with a hatchet.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 1700 block of McIntyre Street around 9:40 a.m., and arrested 30-year-old Marilynn Kahnapace.

Police said they found a hatchet, a knife, a homemade improvised firearm referred to as a slam gun and some ammunition.

Kahnapace is charged with two counts of possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

She made her appearance in provincial court Thursday afternoon.

