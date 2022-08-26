U.S. seeks approval of plea deal for Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump

Send this page to someone via email

United States prosecutors say they are seeking formal authorization to offer a plea deal to the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former president Donald Trump.

Prosecutor Michael Friedman told the United States District Court in Washington D.C. that a draft plea agreement had been discussed with Pascale Ferrier’s lawyers.

He added that he needs approval from the National Security Division of the Department of Justice before he can formally offer the deal.

READ MORE: Plea deal in the works for Quebec woman accused of sending Donald Trump poison

The plea agreement would address the three charges Ferrier faces in Washington D.C. and the 16 federal charges she faces in Texas.

Ferrier, who is detained in a Washington D.C.-area jail, is accused of mailing envelopes in 2020 containing the poison ricin to the White House and to several law enforcement officials in Texas.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferrier is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 28.

2:29 Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case – Sep 22, 2020