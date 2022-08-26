Menu

Crime

Pedestrian struck by alleged impaired driver: Oxford OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 7:58 am
On Wednesday, at 9:54 p.m., Oxford OPP and local first responders received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Charlotte Avenue in Tillsonburg. View image in full screen
On Wednesday, at 9:54 p.m., Oxford OPP and local first responders received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Charlotte Avenue in Tillsonburg. File / Global News

OPP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by an alleged impaired driver in Oxford County on Wednesday.

At 9:54 p.m., OPP and local first responders received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Charlotte Avenue in Tillsonburg.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Oxford OPP detachment after an approved screening device — a test performed by police to detect the presence of alcohol — was used.

John Antal, 56, of Tillsonburg, has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, operating a vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) 80-plus and careless driving.

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of justice at a future date.

