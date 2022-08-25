Menu

Education

Kingston, Ont. area school boards ready for normal return to school

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 8:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Both Kingston, Ont., area school boards ready for normal return to school' Both Kingston, Ont., area school boards ready for normal return to school
With the school year fast approaching, the directors of education for both the LDSB and the ALCDSB say it will be similar to what was seen at the end of the last school year.

Even with the ongoing seventh COVID-19 wave, the return to school will be much the same as the end of the previous school year.

Public Health Nurse Aleesha Maracle says another thing that remains the same is the advice on how to remain as safe as possible.

“Use good hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette. Schools will stay a mask-friendly environment, so anybody who chooses to wear a mask is welcome to wear a mask or not wear a mask. Also, we’re still encouraging people, if they’re sick, to stay home,” said Maracle.

According to Maracle, the vaccination rate among the six months to five years old category is fairly low, around 10 per cent, but Public Health is anticipating that number to increase this fall.

Read more: Ontario COVID advisory table recommends ‘permanent measures’ for classrooms ahead of school year

Krishna Burra, the director of education for the Limestone District School Board, says the plan for now is a more normalized school year.

“The full range of classes and student experiences will be available to students in the sense of extra-curricular activities, full arts programming, field trips, as well as in-school celebrations as well,” said Burra.

Quadmesters and cohort systems used at the beginning of the pandemic have also been shelved for the time being.

Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board is also planning a similar start to the school year, with a focus on Public Health’s messaging.

“We’re battle-tested now, after two-and-a-half years,” said David DeSantis, the director of education for the Catholic School Board. “We’ll be able to spin on a dime if the Ministry of Education or Public Health tells us to go back to the days where we have to uphold all those COVID-19 policies without any dispute.”

The focus for students and parents, for now, can be back-to-school shopping and the first day of school in a setting closer to pre-pandemic times.

