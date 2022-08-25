Menu

Canada

Father of Iran plane crash victim arrives in Ottawa after 2-week march to seek action

By Nojoud Al Mallees The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2022 5:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau confronted by father of Iran plane crash victim at campaign stop' Trudeau confronted by father of Iran plane crash victim at campaign stop
WATCH: Trudeau confronted by father of Iran plane crash victim at campaign stop – Aug 28, 2021

The father of a victim aboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 — shot down by Iranian missiles in January 2020 — has arrived in Ottawa after marching for over two weeks to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Mehrzad Zarei, father of 17-year-old Arad who died in the shootdown, began his journey from Richmond Hill, Ont., to Ottawa on Aug. 10 to hand Trudeau a letter with demands for justice for the flight victims.

Among the demands is listing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group.

Read more: Canada ‘will not rest’ until Iran held accountable for plane crash: Trudeau

A branch of the IRGC, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Qods Force, is already listed as a terrorist group by Public Safety Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 100 of the 176 people killed in the plane crash on Jan. 8, 2020, had ties to Canada, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

With Trudeau in Nunavut on Thursday, Zarei was ushered in to meet parliamentary secretary to the prime minister Greg Fergus instead.

Zarei was accompanied by family members of other victims from Flight 752 who held photos of their loved ones and remained outside the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Today’s message, we say, enough is enough,” Zarei told reporters before entering the meeting. He listed demands that also included Canadian sanctions on Iranian authorities and for the case to be pursued at the International Court of Justice.

Click to play video: '$107M decision for Iran plane crash victim’s families ‘precedent setting,’ lawyer says' $107M decision for Iran plane crash victim’s families ‘precedent setting,’ lawyer says
$107M decision for Iran plane crash victim’s families ‘precedent setting,’ lawyer says – Jan 4, 2022

Zarei went on to read his letter addressed to Trudeau.

Story continues below advertisement

“Arad was not only my son, but my best friend in my life. He was my only reason to live,” Zarei said. “Since that fateful day of January 8, every day of my life has been consumed with sorrow and pain.”

The Prime Minister’s Office had no immediate response to a query about Zarei’s march to Ottawa.

The family members will return to Ottawa on Oct. 4 to mark 1,000 days since the flight was shot down and to renew their calls for justice.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
