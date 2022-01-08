Menu

Radio - At least 1 missing amid flooding, landslides in U.S. Pacific Northwest winter storm

Canada

Canadian families to commemorate victims on 2nd anniversary of Iran plane crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2022 7:47 am
$107M decision for Iran plane crash victim's families 'precedent setting,' lawyer says
$107M decision for Iran plane crash victim's families 'precedent setting,' lawyer says

Families are set to commemorate the loss today of loved ones who died after Iranian forces downed a passenger jet two years ago.

A Ukrainian International Airlines flight was shot down by Iranian forces two years ago on Jan. 8, 2020.

Read more: Ontario court awards $107M to families over Flight 752 shootdown in Iran

More than 100 of the 176 people killed in the crash had ties to Canada.

The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims says part of the ceremony will be virtual followed by an outdoor vigil in Toronto.

Trending Stories

The association says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory will participate virtually.

Iran snubbed another deadline earlier this week set by Canada and its allies to negotiate a settlement for the families.

Click to play video: 'Canadian families of Flight PS752 victims release crash report' Canadian families of Flight PS752 victims release crash report
Canadian families of Flight PS752 victims release crash report – Nov 24, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
