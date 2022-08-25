Menu

Crime

21-year-old charged for spree of ’unprovoked assaults’ in Vancouver’s west side

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 4:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Suspect facing charges after series of unprovoked attacks in Vancouver' Suspect facing charges after series of unprovoked attacks in Vancouver
WATCH: A 21-year-old man is now facing charges after a series of unprovoked attacks in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood.

A Vancouver man has now been charged in connection to a recent series of “unprovoked attacks” in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood.

Twenty-one-year-old Martin Lamb has been charged with two counts of assault, two counts of aggravated assault and break and enter.

Read more: Police make arrest in connection with string of random assaults on Vancouver’s west side

Previously, police reported that a man was arrested after a number of allegedly unprovoked attacks in the Vancouver west side neighbourhood.

Three assaults all happened within a few short hours of each other on Aug. 18.

According to police, the attacks began with a 70-year-old man being tackled from behind, which then was followed by punches and kicks under the Cambie Bridge. Shortly after, a 33-year-old woman was attacked from behind and punched in the face while walking her dog near West 11th Ave. and Spruce Street.

Read more: Woman attacked in unprovoked stranger assault aboard Vancouver bus

Nearly an hour and a half later, police said a 23-year-old woman was stabbed near West Broadway and Alder Street.

Two days later, in the early hours of Aug. 20, a 54-year-old woman was attacked inside her home near Riley Park following a home invasion, according to police.

The 54-year-old woman was left with multiple serious and life-threatening injuries.

Click to play video: 'Chinatown merchants donate nearly $9K to security guard assaulted in stranger attack' Chinatown merchants donate nearly $9K to security guard assaulted in stranger attack
Chinatown merchants donate nearly $9K to security guard assaulted in stranger attack

Previously, Vancouver police officials said the city experiences around four random assaults per day.

Vancouver Police Chief Howard Chow said in about two-thirds of those cases, police have either identified a suspect, charged someone or will be charging someone.

