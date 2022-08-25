Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Housing with overdose services to be offered in Nanaimo

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2022 10:31 pm
Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media, in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Substance users with serious mental health issues in Nanaimo, B.C., are expected to have access to so-called complex-care housing that would offer services like addiction medicine, social workers and education on overdose prevention. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media, in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Substance users with serious mental health issues in Nanaimo, B.C., are expected to have access to so-called complex-care housing that would offer services like addiction medicine, social workers and education on overdose prevention. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw/GAC

Substance users with serious mental health issues in Nanaimo are expected to get access to so-called complex-care housing under an initiative offering services like addiction medicine, social workers and education on overdose prevention.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson has announced the project in the Vancouver Island community alongside Mayor Leonard Krog, and she says in a release that the aim is to provide services in existing supportive housing.

Read more: More than 10,000 have died from illicit drug use since B.C. declared public health emergency

The complex-care housing approach was launched earlier this year, with services also announced in other areas including Abbotsford, Kamloops, Bella Coola, Langley, Powell River, Surrey, Vancouver and Victoria.

The Mental Health and Addictions Ministry says complex-care spaces in Nanaimo would be ramped up gradually, for up to 30 people, by 2025.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'No end in sight to B.C.’s drug overdose crisis' No end in sight to B.C.’s drug overdose crisis
No end in sight to B.C.’s drug overdose crisis – Aug 17, 2022

It says people dealing with trauma and brain injury would be among those who benefit from the initiative because they are often at risk of becoming homeless.

Read more: What advocates say should be done about toxic drug deaths in B.C.

Krog says complex-care housing is needed in the city, where street disorder can seem overwhelming sometimes.

“We have real challenges, and this is an important part of the solution,” he said in the release.

Island Health will deliver the services in partnership with BC Housing and local service providers.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
British Columbia tagHousing tagOverdose tagAddiction tagDrug tagDrug Death tagdrug toxcicity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers