More than 10,000 have died from illicit drug use since B.C. declared public health emergency

It has been seven years since B.C. declared a public health emergency due to the toxic drug supply and more than 10,000 people have lost their lives since.

At least 1,095 people died between January and June in 2022 alone, according to preliminary data released by the BC Coroners Service Tuesday.

“The ever-increasing toxicity of the unregulated, illicit drug market is taking a heart-breaking toll on the lives and well-being of members of our communities across the province,” said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner.

“Deaths due to toxic drugs in the first half of 2022 have surpassed the number of deaths experienced in the same period in 2021, putting our province, once again, on track for a record loss of life.”

New survey suggests British Columbians are divided over the decriminalization of hard drugs

According to the BC Coroners Service, the number of deaths recorded between January and June is the highest ever recorded in the first six months of a calendar year. More than 75 per cent of the people who died were men and about the same percentage were between the ages of 30 and 59.

On average, more than six lives have been lost to illicit drugs every day this year, the Coroners Service said.

Most of the deaths were recorded in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, however, the number of people dying in the Northern Health region has also increased.

By local health area, in 2022, the highest rates of death have been recorded in Lillooet, Mission, Terrace, Cariboo/Chilcotin and Powell River.

“These were men, women and youth from all walks of life. They lived in our neighbourhoods, worked in our workplaces and played on our sports teams. Some lived ordinary lives, while others faced enormous challenges. All of them fell prey to the lethal supply of illicit drugs that is omnipresent,” Lapointe said.

According to the data released, most of the drug toxicity deaths happened inside private homes, followed by other residences including social and supportive housing, single-room occupancies, shelters and hotels while the remaining deaths happened outside or in vehicles.

“Six years ago, nearly 1,000 people in this province died from the illicit drug supply in a single year,” Guy Felicella, peer clinical advisor, Vancouver Coastal Health, BC Centre on Substance Use, said in a statement. “Today, the same number of people died in just half the time.

"The only thing that's really changed is that the unregulated drug supply has gotten worse."

"It's become more dangerous and more unpredictable. Nothing will change if we don't ensure that people can get the help they need when they need it – whether that's safe supply or treatment and recovery."

“It’s become more dangerous and more unpredictable. Nothing will change if we don’t ensure that people can get the help they need when they need it – whether that’s safe supply or treatment and recovery.”

