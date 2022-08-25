Menu

Canada

Hazmat team investigating hydrocarbon spill in Calgary’s Glenmore Reservoir

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 3:29 pm
Calgary Fire Department hazardous materials team is pictured at the Glenmore Reservoir on Aug. 25, 2022, following reports of a hydrocarbon spill.
Calgary Fire Department hazardous materials team is pictured at the Glenmore Reservoir on Aug. 25, 2022, following reports of a hydrocarbon spill. Global News

A Calgary Fire Department hazardous materials team is on the scene at the city’s Glenmore Reservoir after a report of a hydrocarbon spill.

CFD public information officer Carol Henke confirmed the City of Calgary’s Glenmore Boat Patrol reported the spill just after noon Thursday.

The spill appeared to be coming from a construction site near the Glenmore Sailing Club.

Hazmat crews on scene are taking samples to try to determine the substance, as well as the source of the spill.

Calgary Fire Department hazardous materials team is pictured at the Glenmore Reservoir on Aug. 25, 2022, following reports of a hydrocarbon spill.
Calgary Fire Department hazardous materials team is pictured at the Glenmore Reservoir on Aug. 25, 2022, following reports of a hydrocarbon spill. Global News
Calgary Fire Department hazardous materials team is pictured at the Glenmore Reservoir on Aug. 25, 2022, following reports of a hydrocarbon spill.
Calgary Fire Department hazardous materials team is pictured at the Glenmore Reservoir on Aug. 25, 2022, following reports of a hydrocarbon spill. Global News
Calgary Fire Department hazardous materials team is pictured at the Glenmore Reservoir on Aug. 25, 2022, following reports of a hydrocarbon spill. View image in full screen
Calgary Fire Department hazardous materials team is pictured at the Glenmore Reservoir on Aug. 25, 2022, following reports of a hydrocarbon spill. Global News

CFD said early reports showed much of the spill had already dissipated, suggesting it was not a large spill.

Gasoline, diesel, motor oil, propane, butane and kerosene all contain hydrocarbons.

The Glenmore Reservoir and dam were created on the Elbow River to provide Calgary with drinking water.

More to come…

