Crime

Calgary police trying to identify driver who struck child

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 25, 2022 2:55 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. The Calgary Police Service is trying to identify the driver who struck a child in northwest Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. The Calgary Police Service is trying to identify the driver who struck a child in northwest Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

The Calgary Police Service is trying to identify the driver who struck a child in northwest Calgary.

At approximately 7:45 p.m on Aug. 11, three children were riding bicycles eastbound on Bowness Road N.W. Police said one of the children was struck at the intersection of Bowness Road N.W. and 72 Street N.W. by a red Suzuki Aerio that was turning into the intersection.

Police said the child was forcefully knocked off the bike onto the road and sustained minor injuries. The child was transported to hospital by EMS.

According to a Thursday morning news release, the vehicle left the scene and continued to travel north.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 403-266-1234 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

