COVID-19: N.S. reporting drop in deaths, hospital admissions and new cases

Nova Scotia is reporting eight deaths, 34 new hospital admissions and 1,360 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its weekly update.

As of Aug. 23, there are a total of 50 people in hospital, including eight in ICU. The median age of those hospitalized is 79.

In comparison, the previous week’s data saw 11 deaths, 40 new hospital admissions, and 1,445 new PCR-confirmed cases.

The confirmed cases figures do not include self-reported rapid test positives.

On Wednesday, the province announced students returning to school next month will not have COVID-19 restrictions, such as mandatory masking.

Unlike previous years during the pandemic, students will be able to take part in activities, including band, clubs, sports and field trips.

“Our students are really excited, and we’re really excited to get back into not only the classroom, but also extra-curricular activities like sports and music and field trips,” said Education and Early Child Development Minister Becky Druhan during a media availability.

“As always, we keep safety and the health of our students and staff as our highest priority and will remain in close contact with Public Health.”c

The province said hand sanitizer and masks will be available for those who choose to use them, and that high-touch surfaces will continue to be cleaned regularly.

Meanwhile, some of the province’s largest universities have announced they will reinstate masking rules in some form when post-secondary students return in September — including Dalhousie University, Saint Mary’s University, University of King’s College, St. Francis Xavier University and Acadia University.

