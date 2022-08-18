COVID-19: N.S. reports 11 deaths in weekly report, new hospitalizations down

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia public health recorded 11 deaths linked to COVID-19 in its latest weekly report — more than double the previous update when five were reported.

In the seven-day period ending Aug. 15, there were 40 new hospital admissions for COVID-19 complications, a decrease from the 50 reported last week.

There were 46 people in hospital with the virus on Tuesday, including four in intensive care. The median age of those hospitalized is 73.

In the week ending Aug. 15, there were also 1,445 new PCR-confirmed cases reported in the province, down by about 300 cases compared to last week. This number does not include self-reported rapid test positives.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 484 deaths in Nova Scotia linked to COVID-19, of which 372 occurred during the Omicron wave beginning Dec. 8, 2021.

More than 52 per cent of Nova Scotians have received three or more shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province decided in June it will be issues detailed epidemiology reports once a month, around the 15th of every month.

The last monthly report indicated there were nine deaths observed in July, though there was a lag in reporting.

“Unvaccinated Nova Scotians were hospitalized at nearly four times the rate and died more than three times the rate as those with three or more doses,” the report read.

That month also saw total of 8,650 PCR positive results and 225 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.