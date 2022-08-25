Regina man arrested in child pornography, sexual assault investigation

Saskatchewan’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit said a Regina man has been charged with multiple child pornography and sexual assault offences.
Investigators said they executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a residence which they said had been identified as a place where offences were occurring, and seized several electronic devices.
Officers said 21-year-old Chance Longman has been charged with making child pornography; making available child pornography; distribution of child pornography; possession of child pornography; sexual interference; and sexual assault.
Longman appeared in provincial court Thursday morning.
The exploitation unit said the investigation is ongoing.
