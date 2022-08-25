Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina man arrested in child pornography, sexual assault investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 1:39 pm
A Regina man has been charged with multiple sexual assault and child pornography offences. View image in full screen
A Regina man has been charged with multiple sexual assault and child pornography offences. JOH

Saskatchewan’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit said a Regina man has been charged with multiple child pornography and sexual assault offences.

Investigators said they executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a residence which they said had been identified as a place where offences were occurring, and seized several electronic devices.

Read more: Alberta man charged with making, possessing, accessing and distributing child porn

Officers said 21-year-old Chance Longman has been charged with making child pornography; making available child pornography; distribution of child pornography; possession of child pornography; sexual interference; and sexual assault.

Trending Stories

Longman appeared in provincial court Thursday morning.

The exploitation unit said the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Quebec cardinal accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit' Quebec cardinal accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSexual Assault tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagChild Pornography tagSearch Warrant tagChild Exploitation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers