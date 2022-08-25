Menu

Crime

Pacific region border officials seize nearly 900 kilograms of suspected cannabis

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 12:53 pm
Canadian border officials have seized nearly 900 kilograms of suspected cannabis that was headed out of the country. View image in full screen
Canadian border officials have seized nearly 900 kilograms of suspected cannabis that was headed out of the country. CBSA

The Canada Border Services Agency says Pacific region officials were able to seize two large amounts of “suspected cannabis” that was leaving the country.

Read more: Edmonton police seize $3.3M of cannabis from allegedly unlicensed online retailer

On May 26, with the assistance of detector dogs, border officers discovered more than 1,000 vacuum-sealed bags of suspected cannabis in a marine container set for export. The total amount seized in that incident was nearly 600 kilograms of product.

Exactly one month later on June 26, officers examined another shipment container set for export and discovered 100 vacuum-sealed bags of suspected cannabis, weighing around 300 kilograms.

Read more: Nearly 1.2 kilograms of cocaine seized from luggage at Winnipeg Airport

“Cannabis and cannabis products continue to remain illegal to import or export without a valid permit. I want to thank the CBSA employees for their continued work,” said Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino.

Regardless of the mode of entry (air, marine, land, rail), it is illegal to bring cannabis (and cannabis products) into or out of Canada without a valid Health Canada permit or exemption.

It was not immediately clear where the seizures took place. Global News has reached out to the CBSA for further comment.

