Crime

Man, 31, charged in connection with commercial robbery in Markham, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 12:35 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police say a 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with robberies in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said between July 6 and Aug. 17, officers received reports of thefts allegedly involving the same suspect in the Warden Avenue and Steeles Avenue East area.

“These incidents involved a male suspect who was seen entering the store and taking a quantity of perfume bottles without paying before fleeing the scene,” police said in a news release.

According to police, when employees tried to confront the suspect, he would allegedly brandish a knife.

Officers said no employees sustained physical injuries as a result of the incidents.

Police said a search warrant was executed at a residence in Toronto on Aug. 23.

Officers said during the search, another robbery occurred at the same location, allegedly by the same suspect.

“The suspect was located and taken into custody,” police said. “The stolen property and knife were recovered.”

Police said 31-year-old Michael Chichioco from Toronto has been charged with two counts of robbery, uttering threats to a person and three counts of theft shoplifting under $5,000.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

