Bathurst police chief leaving position to work as RCMP inspector in N.B.

The police chief in Bathurst, N.B. is leaving his position next month to work as an inspector with the RCMP.

Chief Stéphane Roy’s last day with the Bathurst Police Force will be Sept. 9, and will be joining the RCMP’s Northeast District.

In a release issued by the city, Roy said he is grateful to have been part of the force.

“This was not an easy decision to make. I take extreme pride in the 18 years that I have passed with the Bathurst Police Force. That said, after serious consideration, the opportunity that was presented to me was one I could not ignore,” he said.

Roy officially took on the police chief role in April 2021, after serving in an interim role after the retirement of Ernie Boudreau in December 2020.

During his time as chief, Roy was the face of the investigation into the disappearance of 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau — who went missing in May 2021.

Meanwhile, the city has announced the nomination of Gilles Maillet as interim chief of the force while the search begins for a permanent chief.

Maillet served for over 31 years with the RCMP before retiring as superintendent in 2018. He was also part of the Joint Forces Operation with the Bathurst Police Force in 1997, according to the city.

