Winnipeg receives $500,000 for park renovation projects in Transcona

Winnipeg has received $500,000 in joint funding for three new park renovation projects in Transcona, the city announced Thursday.

The projects include light enhancements at Southland Park, the development of a new playground at Kildonan Meadows Park, and the renewal of the playground at Kern Park.

Light enhancements at Southland Park will include the removal and installation of new light poles and lighting units at the park, along with any required new piles, trenching and cabling. This project is expected to commence in June 2023 and be completed by August.

The addition of a playground at Kildonan Meadows Park will include installation of new play equipment and swings, as well as new safety surfacing, drainage system, granular pathway and site furniture. This project is expected to commence in September 2022 and be completed in June 2023.

The playground renewal at Kern Park will include the removal of the old play equipment and installation of new equipment, including play structure and swing set, as well as new safety surfacing, pathways, site furniture and fencing. This project is expected to commence in September 2022 and be completed in June 2023.

“Investments in the renewal of community parks and trails in Transcona, which is also known as the Park City, has been an ongoing priority in this ward,” said Shawn Nason, councillor for Transcona.

“It’s important to respond to the changing needs of the community we serve. From the lighting needs in Southland Park to the addition of play equipment at Kildonan Meadows and a playground renewal in Kern Park, these investments today will support many more residents tomorrow and promote a healthier community.”

Approximately $494,000 is coming from the Canada Community-Building Fund and the remaining money is from the City of Winnipeg, approved under the COVID-19 Economic Response and Recovery Plan which focuses on enhancing active transportation, improving regional park infrastructure, and adding accessible recreational amenities in underserved areas of the city.

“The Manitoba government is pleased to administer the federal Canada Community-Building Fund for projects just like the ones here in Transcona,” said Reg Helwer, Manitoba Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services.

“These enhancements and renovations will allow children, and families to enjoy new recreational opportunities together, and safely, for years to come.”

