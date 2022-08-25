OPP investigate break-in at Thames Centre restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a restaurant was broken into early Thursday morning in Thames Centre.

At 12:58 a.m., police received a report of a break and enter at 4179 Hamilton Rd. in Dorchester.

Investigators say the suspects “pried open” the front door of the restaurant and left with cash and electronics.

A dark-coloured pickup truck was seen fleeing the area but police were not able to immediately locate the suspect vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.