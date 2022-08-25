Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigate break-in at Thames Centre restaurant

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 11:00 am
OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
OPP cruiser. File

Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a restaurant was broken into early Thursday morning in Thames Centre.

Read more: St. Thomas, Ont. police recover $25K in stolen property during downtown bust

At 12:58 a.m., police received a report of a break and enter at 4179 Hamilton Rd.  in Dorchester.

Trending Stories

Investigators say the suspects “pried open” the front door of the restaurant and left with cash and electronics.

A dark-coloured pickup truck was seen fleeing the area but police were not able to immediately locate the suspect vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario Provincial Police tagInvestigation tagBreak And Enter tagBreak In tagmiddlesex opp tagThames-Centre tagdorchester ontario tag4179 Hamilton Road tagdark coloured pickup truck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers