Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Prairie provinces leading on economic growth: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2022 8:47 pm
A field of ripening wheat and an oilfield pumpjack, belonging to Whitecap Resources, working on a well pumping crude near Gull Lake, Sask. on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. View image in full screen
A field of ripening wheat and an oilfield pumpjack, belonging to Whitecap Resources, working on a well pumping crude near Gull Lake, Sask. on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

The Conference Board of Canada says the Prairie provinces will likely be the top economic performers this year, even as the Bank of Canada’s inflation-fighting measures quell the country’s overall economic output.

In a new report looking at factors that will drive Canada’s provincial economies between 2022 and 2024, the not-for-profit think tank says Saskatchewan will lead the country with real growth of 7.6 per cent this year and Alberta will see a 4.9 per cent gain.

It says the oil and gas sector will propel the Saskatchewan and Alberta economies through 2024.

READ MORE: S&P/TSX composite edges slightly higher as price of oil climbs

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Experts believe Alberta is entering its last oil boom' Experts believe Alberta is entering its last oil boom
Experts believe Alberta is entering its last oil boom – Mar 4, 2022

The report also says Newfoundland and Labrador will see stronger economic growth when offline oil production restarts in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

An aging population could hold back growth for Quebec, the report adds, while a reversal in the remote work trend will limit gains in Atlantic Canada as some workers move away, particularly in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

The report says a pickup in the manufacturing, hospitality and recreation sectors will likely provide an economic boost in Ontario and British Columbia.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Business tagAlberta economy tagEconomy tagEnergy tagOil and Gas tagmoney tagEnergy Sector tagConference Board of Canada tagOil sector tagSaskatchewan Economy tagOil and gas sector tagPrairie economy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers