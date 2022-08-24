Lethbridge mayor receiving backlash for climate change tweet

Send this page to someone via email

There was instantaneous reaction to Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen recently tweeting a link from his personal account to an article stating “there is no climate emergency.”

Disappointed that you would push articles from this group. They are reknowned for pushing many untrue and potentially damaging articles. — Neil Langevin (@neillangevin) August 22, 2022

The article comes from the Daily Sceptic, a website known for sharing conspiracy theories.

It references a World Climate Declaration signed by more than 1,100 scientists and professionals, many of whom have worked in the oil and gas industry and have no direct link to climate research.

In his tweet, Hyggen called the article “interesting.”

“We’re arguing vociferously about the science and how important the science is,” said James Byrne, a professor emeritus in climate solutions research at the University of Lethbridge.

Byrne says the story shared by Hyggen simply isn’t true.

“It’s foolishness, absolute deceit, that article,” Byrne said.

When asked about the tweet, Hyggen told Global News his reposting of the article didn’t necessarily mean he agreed with its content.

“In regards to a tweet I posted to my personal Twitter account @Hyggen on the weekend, I’d like to clarify the article I linked does not reflect my personal beliefs on climate change,” Hyggen said in a statement.

“We see climate change in our lives every day. From wildfires to floods, it’s pretty hard to miss, even here in southern Alberta.

“I post to social media, on both my personal and mayoral accounts, to engage in topics of conversation with the community.”

Hyggen did not answer any follow-up questions, including whether he researched the link before posting or why he tweeted the article if it did not express his personal views.

One social media expert noted it’s important to always provide context to your posts.

“You are sharing it, which means you have an association with it, so be very selective of what you post,” said Paul Davis, a social media and online safety educator.

“If you’re going to post something, in the post there could be, ‘Hey, I want you to read this. I don’t necessarily agree with the views, but I think it’s a good discussion point.'”

Davis adds any posts from Hyggen’s personal account will still be associated with the City of Lethbridge.

“He as a public figure has to own that and people will see him as an individual, while still being the mayor,” Davis said. “His language, his conduct is all reflected as the mayor.”