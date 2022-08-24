‘Very significant’: Whoop-Up Days 2022 looks to showcase more Blackfoot culture

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge’s annual Whoop-Up Days fair includes many of the same elements attendees have become accustomed to over the years, including the midway, carnival games, vendors and food.

However, organizers have also focused this year on partnering with the Indigenous community to ensure more of the culture is included.

According to Lethbridge & District Exhibition, the 1906 edition of the Whoop-Up Days parade involved the participation of more than 400 members of the Blackfoot nation.

Tuesday’s parade was marshalled by the chiefs of the four nations of the Blackfoot Confederacy, in Alberta and Montana.

“As part of this partnership with the Blackfoot Confederacy, we thought it was very important to help tell that story and have them lead our parade,” explained CEO Mike Warkentin.

"We do hope for future involvement in future parades as well."

One of the highlights of these efforts is the kick-off of the Lethbridge & District Siksikaitsitapi Princess Pageant and Pow Wow.

“Mike has been working really hard to try to integrate as much of our input as they can across the spectrum of activities,” Kirby Smith, a director with the Blackfoot Confederacy Tribal Council, said. “It’s a significant move to have (Lethbridge and District Exhibition) open their doors.”

Smith said having the Powwow is a great benefit to educate the public and make the community a part of something positive.

“It’s exciting just from the standpoint of us (marking) our territory in a sense, but also sharing our culture and bringing people together, and giving them the opportunity to see the dancing, to hear the drumming.”

Competitive Powwow dancers will vie for a piece of the $65,000 prize pool — and they aren’t the only ones showcasing their talents.

Warrior Relay Races is making a comeback alongside this year’s pro rodeo.

Ty Provost of the Piikani Nation said it’s a very dangerous sport and it’s important to have positive energy around the horse.

“You’re racing a 1,200-pound animal, 30 to 40 kilometers around a track bareback, jumping off and jumping on,” the racer said. ‘Wrecks happen, things happen. It’s part of the sport.”