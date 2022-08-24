Marquee positional matchup awaits in Roughriders rematch with the Lions

Send this page to someone via email

It was must-see TV.

A pair of outstanding athletes going back-and-forth making spectacular play after spectacular play and on Friday night at BC Place, the rematch.

Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Derrick Moncrief has his fingerprints all over the CFL’s defensive stats leaderboard, currently tied for the league lead with four picks this season.

Perhaps none was nicer than his Week 11 ball-hawking display where the five-year veteran tracked a would-be touchdown connection between Nathan Rourke and Bryan Burnham before leaping up and securing the ball in a play that showed off both Moncrief’s athletic ability and football IQ.

“We had to respond, they (were) pushing down the field,” Moncrief explained. “It’s just next play mentality, try to get the ball back for the offence and we did.”

Fast forward to the third quarter and Burnham responded in kind, hauling in what can only be described as the catch of the year, hauling in a one-handed catch with Moncrief all over him in coverage.

“(It was a) great catch, a great throw,” Moncrief said. “Most quarterbacks don’t make that throw, but I tip my cap to them.”

When asked if he could’ve defended any differently on the touchdown catch.

“No, not really. I just wish the ball placement was to my left, but it’s all good,” he said.

It’s a rematch that Moncrief is looking forward to.

“He’s one of the best, he’s been doing it for a long time. Anytime you’ve got a 50/50 ball he comes down with them, but we’re going to make it tough for him on Friday,” he said.

A rematch that is in the hands of his head coach Craig Dickenson, who was tongue in cheek about the head-to-head battle between two of the leagues best.

“I can’t give away our secrets. But, we’re going to put our best players on their best players, so take what you will from that,” Dickenson chuckled.

