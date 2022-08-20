Saskatchewan Roughriders lose 28-10 against B.C. Lions, Nathan Rourke injured

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Lions picked up a costly 28-10 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night as starting quarterback Nathan Rourke went down with a foot injury early in the fourth quarter.

Rourke suffered the injury when he was sacked by Riders defensive lineman Pete Robertson.

The 24-year-old needed assistance from two teammates to leave the field after being attended to by the Lions training staff.

Read more: University of Saskatchewan summer camps teaching young athletes new skills

Rourke wore a walking boot when exiting the field at the end of the game. A first-year starter, the Canadian has become a contender for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player this season.

Rourke completed 22 of 31 passes for 375 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions as the Lions improved to 8-1 and extended their winning streak to five games.

Story continues below advertisement

He also rushed for 63 yards on three carries, including a 36-yard run in the third quarter that set up an 11-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Burnham.