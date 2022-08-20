Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders lose 28-10 against B.C. Lions, Nathan Rourke injured

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2022 3:07 pm

The B.C. Lions picked up a costly 28-10 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night as starting quarterback Nathan Rourke went down with a foot injury early in the fourth quarter.

Rourke suffered the injury when he was sacked by Riders defensive lineman Pete Robertson.

The 24-year-old needed assistance from two teammates to leave the field after being attended to by the Lions training staff.

Read more: University of Saskatchewan summer camps teaching young athletes new skills

Rourke wore a walking boot when exiting the field at the end of the game. A first-year starter, the Canadian has become a contender for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player this season.

Rourke completed 22 of 31 passes for 375 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions as the Lions improved to 8-1 and extended their winning streak to five games.

Story continues below advertisement

He also rushed for 63 yards on three carries, including a 36-yard run in the third quarter that set up an 11-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Burnham.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Saskatoon News tagRegina News tagRoughriders tagSaskatchewan Roughriders tagBC Lions tagNathan Rourke tagRough Riders tagriders game tagNathan Rourke foot injury tagNathan Rourke injury tagriders game update tagroughriders bc lions tagroughriders bc lions aug 19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers