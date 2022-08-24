Menu

Cannabis

Central Hastings OPP bust $1M cannabis grow-op in Tweed area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 4:56 pm
Central Hastings OPP seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation in the Municipality of Tweed, Ont., on Aug. 24, 2022. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation in the Municipality of Tweed, Ont., on Aug. 24, 2022. TLW

Police say more than 1,000 cannabis plants were seized from an illegal grow operation the Municipality of Tweed, Ont., following an investigation on Wednesday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, as part of a “lengthy” investigation police executed a warrant at a rural property on Black River Road. The area is just off Hwy. 7, about 12 kilometres north of the village of Tweed.

Read more: Ontario cannabis shops low on supply as OCS experiences distribution delays

Officers seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants with an estimated value of $1M, along with a “significant” quantity of harvested cannabis, a bobcat, a plow and other production and cultivation equipment.

Trending Stories

Police did not state if arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other marijuana grow operations is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The raid included members of Central Hastings OPP’s community street crime unit, the OPP’s emergency response team and the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Undiagnosed risk factors that can lead to stroke, adverse health effects of cannabis use' Health Matters: Undiagnosed risk factors that can lead to stroke, adverse health effects of cannabis use

 

