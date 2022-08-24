SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
RADIO
Listen live
The News on CJOB
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM | CJOB
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Five Manitobans admit to breaking COVID-19 gathering restrictions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2022 3:18 pm
Five Manitobans, including a well known pastor who continually defied public health orders have been convicted of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public health orders. View image in full screen
Five Manitobans, including a well known pastor who continually defied public health orders have been convicted of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public health orders. Global News / File

Five Manitobans have been convicted of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public health orders.

Patrick Allard, Tobias Tissen, Todd McDougall, Sharon Vickner and Gerald Bohemier have admitted to breaking limits on outdoor public gatherings in 2020 and 2021.

Provincial court Judge Victoria Cornick convicted the five on Wednesday based on a statement of facts agreed to by their lawyers.

The Crown is seeking fines of between $18,000 and $42,000 each, depending on the number offences of each person, plus court costs and surcharges.

Read more: Manitoba pastor who defied public health orders arrested on outstanding provincial warrant: RCMP

The Crown says the five not only repeatedly broke health orders, but organized events at which they encouraged others to do so as well.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Allard and McDougall have said they plan to appeal to a higher court, where they hope to challenge the public health orders under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Defence lawyer Alex Steigerwald, who represents four of the five, said the Crown’s proposed fines would be unduly harsh and crushing.

He asked the judge to impose a reprimand, which would not involve any fines. If fines are to come, he said, they should not be high.

“They weren’t breaking windows. They weren’t rioting in the streets,” Steigerwald told court.

“My clients stood up and protested for something they believed in.”

Click to play video: 'Tuxedo restaurants hit with COVID-19 fines' Tuxedo restaurants hit with COVID-19 fines
Tuxedo restaurants hit with COVID-19 fines – Sep 22, 2021

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagMandates tagTobias Tissen tagPatrick Allard tagGerald Bohemier tagmandate violations tagSharon Vickner tagTodd McDougall tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers