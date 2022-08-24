Menu

Sports

Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2022 2:33 pm

A first for Jake Maier.

The second-year quarterback will be Calgary’s starter Thursday night when the Stampeders (6-3) visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1). The start will be Maier’s fourth in the CFL but the first with veteran Bo Levi Mitchell also on the roster.

All three of Maier’s previous starts came with Mitchell on the injured list.

Maier replaced Mitchell in the second half of Calgary’s 22-19 road win over the Toronto Argonauts last week. Maier was 14-of-18 passing for 156 yards and an interception as the Stampeders rallied from a 16-10 halftime deficit.

Trending Stories

Read more: Argo starter Bethel Thompson aware of Stampeders’ ball hawking skills

Mitchell had completed nine-of-16 passes for 149 yards but was also intercepted twice.

Safety Elie Bouka anchored the Calgary comeback with a 62-yard interception return touchdown in the third quarter that cut Toronto’s lead to 19-16. Rene Paredes booted two fourth-quarter field goals to secure the victory for the Stampeders.

Winnipeg has already clinched the season series with two previous victories. The Bombers are chasing their first 3-0 season series sweep of Calgary since 1987.

Running back Ka’Deem Carey will also return to Calgary’s lineup after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

