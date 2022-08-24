Cambridge, Ont. firefighters rescue cat from early morning apartment blaze

Send this page to someone via email

A cat was rescued during an early morning fire in Cambridge, Ont., Wednesday morning.

Crews from the Cambridge Fire Department went to a multi-unit residential structure on Veterans Way around 6 a.m.

The feline was treated by firefighters at the scene and there were no other injuries reported.

Crews managed to put out the blaze.

Members of Waterloo Regional Police, Waterloo Paramedic Services, and Energy+ were also on scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

