Fire

Cambridge, Ont. firefighters rescue cat from early morning apartment blaze

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 11:56 am
Crews were battling early morning blaze in Cambridge. View image in full screen
Crews were battling early morning blaze in Cambridge. Cambridge FD Twitter

A cat was rescued during an early morning fire in Cambridge, Ont., Wednesday morning.

Crews from the Cambridge Fire Department went to a multi-unit residential structure on Veterans Way around 6 a.m.

The feline was treated by firefighters at the scene and there were no other injuries reported.

Read more: Toilet paper used to light fire in business at Kitchener shopping mall again: police

Crews managed to put out the blaze.

Members of Waterloo Regional Police, Waterloo Paramedic Services, and Energy+ were also on scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Click to play video: 'Grass fire spreads to Ontario Speed Skating Oval in Lakefield' Grass fire spreads to Ontario Speed Skating Oval in Lakefield
Grass fire spreads to Ontario Speed Skating Oval in Lakefield

 

