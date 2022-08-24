COVID-19: Peterborough reports 8 new hospitalizations, 1 in ICU, risk index remains moderate

Send this page to someone via email

For the ninth week in a row, Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 remains at “moderate risk,” according to data from the health unit on Wednesday afternoon.

The risk index uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region.

Compared with Aug. 17, all indicators remained unchanged.

COVID-19 risk index for Aug. 24, 2022 for Peterborough Public Health. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Lab-confirmed deaths: 92 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Aug. 17. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 108 since the Aug. 17 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 271 — up from 255 reported on Aug. 17 and 265 reported on Aug. 19. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 8,419 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Aug. 24 reported nine inpatients. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22. The health unit reports 388 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — eight more since the Aug. 17 update. There have been 47 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — one new admission, the first reported since June 27. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: The 8,056 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. No new outbreaks were declared since the Aug. 17 update.

Active outbreaks:

Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 1

in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 1 Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Outbreak declared Aug. 9 on the D1 unit (psychiatric intensive care).

: Outbreak declared Aug. 9 on the D1 unit (psychiatric intensive care). Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 8 with three confirmed cases in the Riverside 3 area. Two cases were initially reported Aug. 7, the home reports.

in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 8 with three confirmed cases in the Riverside 3 area. Two cases were initially reported Aug. 7, the home reports. Pleasant Meadow Manor retirement home in Norwood: Declared Aug. 8.

retirement home in Norwood: Declared Aug. 8. Congregate living facilit y (no. 48) in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 8.

y (no. 48) in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 8. Riverview Manor in Peterborough: Declared July 18.

in Peterborough: Declared July 18. Congregate living facility (No. 46): Declared July 22.

(No. 46): Declared July 22. Springdale Country Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared July 19

The health unit has reported 171 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports 367,351 doses administered — 564 more doses since the Aug. 17 update.

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses, 55 per cent have three doses and 19 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 94 per cent have three doses, 61 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 65 per cent have three doses and 23 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18-69): 88 per cent have one dose, 86 per cent have two doses, 57 per cent have three doses and 12 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 79 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 18 per cent have three doses.

Children (ages 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose and 36 per cent have two doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.