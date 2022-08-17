COVID-19: Peterborough risk index remains moderate, 5 new hospitalizations, active cases dip

Send this page to someone via email

For the eighth week in a row, Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 remains at “moderate risk,” according to data from the health unit on Wednesday.

The risk index uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region.

Compared with Aug. 10, hospitalizations dropped from “high” to “moderate,” deaths from “low” to “very low,” rapid antigen test count from “high” to “moderate” and wastewater surveillance from “moderate to low.” All other indicators remained unchanged.

View image in full screen COVID-19 community risk index for Aug. 17, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Lab-confirmed deaths: 92 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Aug. 10, when one death was reported. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 86 since the Aug. 10 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 255 — down from 265 reported on Aug. 19 and 259 reported on Aug. 3. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 8,311 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Wednesday, Aug. 17 reported 11 inpatients — down from 18 reported on Aug. 10. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22. The health unit reports 380 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — five more since the Aug. 10 update. There have been 46 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since June 27. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: The 7,964 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.8 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports 366,787 doses administered — 804 more doses since the Aug. 10 update.

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses, 55 per cent have three doses and 18 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 94 per cent have three doses, 61 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 65 per cent have three doses and 22 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18-69): 88 per cent have one dose, 86 per cent have two doses, 57 per cent have three doses and 12 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 79 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 18 per cent have three doses.

Children (ages 5-11): 47 per cent have one dose and 35 per cent have two doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. New outbreaks declared since the Aug. 10 update:

Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 16

Other active outbreaks:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Outbreak declared Aug. 9 on the D1 unit (psychiatric intensive care).

: Outbreak declared Aug. 9 on the D1 unit (psychiatric intensive care). Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 8 with three confirmed cases in the Riverside 3 area. Two cases were initially reported Aug. 7, the home reports.

in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 8 with three confirmed cases in the Riverside 3 area. Two cases were initially reported Aug. 7, the home reports. Pleasant Meadow Manor retirement home in Norwood: Declared Aug. 8.

retirement home in Norwood: Declared Aug. 8. Congregate living facilit y (no. 48) in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 8.

y (no. 48) in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 8. Riverview Manor in Peterborough: Declared July 18.

in Peterborough: Declared July 18. Congregate living facility (No. 46): Declared July 22.

(No. 46): Declared July 22. Springdale Country Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared July 19.

Outbreaks over:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Outbreak declared Aug. 3 on Unit C3 (inpatients emergency department) and lifted on Aug. 13.

Outbreak declared Aug. 3 on Unit C3 (inpatients emergency department) and lifted on Aug. 13. Congregate living facility (no. 47) in Peterborough: Declared July 27 and lifted on Aug. 12.

(no. 47) in Peterborough: Declared July 27 and lifted on Aug. 12. Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared July 27 and lifted on Aug. 15.

The health unit has reported 170 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

