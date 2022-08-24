Canada Post mail delivery suspended without notice in Pointe-Saint-Charles

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post has temporarily suspended mail delivery on Sebastopol Street in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood without advance notice.

The Crown corporation says the service was halted citing “health and safety concerns” expressed by its employees due to major ongoing construction on the street.

Read more: Federal government asked Canadians about radical changes to mail delivery

Story continues below advertisement

Residents of the area say their mailboxes have been sitting empty without service for about two weeks.

“I had started realizing that it has been a while since I had gotten my mail,” resident Mathieu Murphy-Perron said.

A couple doors down, Maddison Harder says she has not received any mail for close to three weeks.

“I actually have something important from my boss that I still haven’t got and it was mailed four weeks ago,” Harder said.

Residents of the street were only made aware after Murphy-Perron took it upon himself to deliver letters door to door.

“What upset me most was the lack of communication. They didn’t even contact the borough to let them know so they could let residents know,” Murphy-Perron said.

In response, Canada Post admitted to the lapse in communication.

“We apologize to all customers in the affected area who were not provided advance notice of this service interruption. We are looking into how this happened and will make every effort to better notify customers in the future,” Chartrand said.

Story continues below advertisement

Sebastopol Street has been completely ripped up since June as the city continues its $3.3-million reconstruction project.

The work is expected to last until mid-fall, according to the borough.

In the meantime, customers in the affected area can pick up their mail on weekdays at the post office located on 225 Bridge St. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The 15-minute walk in the industrial area, Murphy-Perron says, is not ideal and out of the way.

He hopes to see Canada Post come up with a better alternative to make it easier on residents.

“Both the borough and myself have spotted good areas for a community mailbox because this is going to be ongoing for a while,” Murphy-Perron.

Harder agrees, adding other parcel services are able to deliver to the street despite the construction.

“I mean UPS will drop something off but its just Canada Post won’t,” Harder said.

Mail carriers were able deliver to some addresses along the route in recent days when work was paused.

Canada Post is calling for patience as they monitor the construction progress, saying regular service will resume as soon as it is safe to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

2:25 Everyday Joe: Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles Everyday Joe: Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles – Mar 6, 2020