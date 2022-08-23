Penticton, B.C. cannabis stores running out of product amid BCGEU strike

Send this page to someone via email

Cannabis Cottage, a private cannabis store in Penticton, B.C., is bracing for emptier shelves amid the ongoing B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) strike.

Cannabis retailers have been caught in the crossfire of the BCGEU strike action outside of BC liquor distribution branches.

The strike means private cannabis stores can’t access products despite having not any part in the union.

“We have about a week or two of healthy inventory,” said Cannabis Cottage owner Mariana Wolff. “But it is going to start to feel like empty shelves in the middle or beginning of next week.”

On Monday, the employer, BC Public Service Agency, invited the BCGEU to resume negotiations and according to a Tuesday statement from BCGEU, bargaining will resume soon.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a significant development, and it is the direct result of the pressure BCGEU members have applied, which includes the current job action and shows solidarity from BCGEU members and allies.”

The BCGEU added that job action will continue to keep the “pressure” on, but cannabis retailers say the longer this strike continues the more significant consequences will be.

“It’s too restricted. It’s over-regulated and that actually is contributing to the healthy thriving status of the illicit cannabis industry that is still very much alive, especially in the Interior of British Columbia,” said Wolff.

The cottage said the uncertainty has led some neighbours to reduce their hours and some have closed altogether.

“Say this were to carry on indefinitely, at some point we would have to close, and I really don’t want to get to that point,” said Wolff.

4:31 Cannabis industry fears shortages amid BCGEU job action Cannabis industry fears shortages amid BCGEU job action

Just down the street, Green Gaia Cannabis Co. has temporarily closed its Penticton location and further reduced hours at another location due to the strike.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to a lack of product availability and alternative options, our operating hours are being temporarily reduced. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” read the social media post.

According to Wolff, as some stores begin to close consumers have begun to stock up.

“We have seen panic buying start, pretty much the exact day that the strike was announced,” said Wolf.

Prior to the strike, the province was looking at allowing cannabis stores to accept direct deliveries from licensed producers. But until that happens private retailers must go through government distribution channels.

“It never should have been through distribution branch in the first place. I feel like retailers and their staff should have a better relationship with the producer,” said Cannabis Cottage budtender Jaimie Miller-Haywood.

Meanwhile, Miller-Haywood said she understands why the job action is happening but is worried whether she and fellow budtenders will have a job next week.

“As an employee, I support workers’ rights but at the same time I’m also a worker and I don’t know if I’ll have a job next week. It’s concerning,” said Miller-Haywood.

Story continues below advertisement

2:18 Private cannabis store threatened by BCGEU strike Private cannabis store threatened by BCGEU strike