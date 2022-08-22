BC General Employees’ Union bans overtime as job action continues

Send this page to someone via email

The BC General Employees’ Union is stepping up its job action as a second week of labour strife continues.

The union, which represents thousands of provincial government workers, announced a ban on overtime on Monday.

President Stephanie Smith said the public service has relied on overtime for far too long.

In a statement, she said the aim is to deal with some systemic issues behind that reliance and to push the government to negotiate a contract.

The ban will not apply to members working in the BC Wildfire Service during the current wildfire season.

Last week, the 33,000-member union set up pickets around liquor distribution outlets to back demands like wage protection against inflation.

That has prompted the province to limit alcohol sales to no more than three of any individual item per customer, per day, at BC Liquor Stores. Beer purchases are exempt.