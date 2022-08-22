Menu

Politics

BC General Employees’ Union bans overtime as job action continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2022 1:36 pm
Click to play video: 'BCGEU declares ban on non-emergency overtime work' BCGEU declares ban on non-emergency overtime work
BC General Employees' Union President, Stephanie Smith, joins Global News Morning to discuss why they are escalating job action and the latest on talks with its employer.

The BC General Employees’ Union is stepping up its job action as a second week of labour strife continues.

The union, which represents thousands of provincial government workers, announced a ban on overtime on Monday.

President Stephanie Smith said the public service has relied on overtime for far too long.

Click to play video: 'BCGEU liquor distribution centre strike’s impact on restaurants and bars' BCGEU liquor distribution centre strike’s impact on restaurants and bars
BCGEU liquor distribution centre strike’s impact on restaurants and bars

Read more: B.C. to ration liquor amid ongoing strike, says industry group

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, she said the aim is to deal with some systemic issues behind that reliance and to push the government to negotiate a contract.

The ban will not apply to members working in the BC Wildfire Service during the current wildfire season.

Last week, the 33,000-member union set up pickets around liquor distribution outlets to back demands like wage protection against inflation.

That has prompted the province to limit alcohol sales to no more than three of any individual item per customer, per day, at BC Liquor Stores. Beer purchases are exempt.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
