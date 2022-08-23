Homes near Kelowna, B.C. park pelted with baseballs, causing heavy damage

Residents who live near Edith Gay Park in Kelowna, B.C., have become used to baseball games happening right behind their homes. but this means baseballs fly into their backyards, pools and patios.

Chris Stewart has been living at his home near Edith Gay Park since 2016. When he bought the property he was aware of the baseball games behind the house but was told it was mainly smaller kids. It didn’t take long for his yard to be filled with baseballs.

Stewart says that since his family moved in, the kids who play in the field behind their house started to get older, meaning more balls are hit towards his house. He says this year has been the worst yet as he’s been able to fill a five-gallon bucket with baseballs.

“We were probably hit every second day, that’s the amount of balls I have. We counted about every second day our house would be hit at a high rate of speed. They’re not just dropping over the fence, they’re clearing the fences and they’re hitting high up on the house, skimming off our roof,” said Stewart.

Stewart tried going through the City of Kelowna to improve the fencing for his backyard. Not long after he contacted them, they put up nearby signs warning homeowners they’re not responsible for the damage to persons or property caused by balls that leave the field of play.

Since then, Stewart says he hasn’t had much help from the city.

“We’ve contacted everybody in the city, everywhere from the lowest ends of the parks department, bylaw, police, all the way up to mayor and council, city manager and you get zero response.”

Stewart and nearby neighbours want the netting that’s been built on the adjacent field to expand behind their home. But were told by the city that putting up higher fencing or netting was too costly.

“Nets put up for safety to protect our property and our families right. There’s got to be some sort of accountability,” said Stewart.

Homes around the field have been pelted with baseballs causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. Forcing Stewart’s neighbour Neil to replace the siding on his home and build new fencing.

“We’re just kind of playing with fire now right,” said Neil.

Stewart says problems also arise from the parents and coaches playing on the field. Sometimes when people are jumping into yards to retrieve the balls it ends in a verbal dispute.

“We definitely fear for our safety, we’ve had some pretty heated arguments out here. You see parents out here screaming at us,” said Stewart.

Global News reached out to the City of Kelowna and the Central Okanagan Minor Ball Association for comment but did not receive a response.