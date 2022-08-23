Kelowna RCMP issue rare public warning after prolific offender released from custody

Send this page to someone via email

A prolific offender has been released from custody again, say Kelowna, B.C., RCMP, who issued a rare public warning on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Justin Collins, 45, has generated over 421 police files with 64 charges against him since 2016. RCMP say the charges include violent assaults, robbery, theft, mischief and indecent acts.

“Justin Collins is of no fixed address and his behaviours have made him unsuitable in some supportive housing environments,” said police, adding Collins continues to reside in Kelowna.

“Justin Collins continues to be linked to services in health. However, he is not consistently accessing public health services and he is presenting no signs of becoming healthier in society.”

Kelowna RCMP say Collins was arrested on Aug. 21 for assault, mischief, theft of mail and breach of probation.

“He appeared before a judge and subsequently was released by the courts with further conditions,” said police.

According to court records, Collins appeared in court on Aug. 22, facing charges of assault, theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

As a result, Kelowna RCMP say they have taken “the unusual step of advising the public of his release, as his presence in your business or neighbourhood creates a substantial concern for public safety.”

Police say Collins has many court-imposed conditions and trespass notices prohibiting his access to businesses, but that he “has demonstrated no respect for the courts or justice system and he blatantly disregards the conditions imposed.”

“We’re asking our community to contact the RCMP when Justin Collins is breaking the law and or creating unsafe spaces in your neighbourhood,” said police, “as we will respond to bring this repeat offender back to the courts.”

If you see Collins and believe he’s involved in another criminal act, you are asked to call 911.

“The Kelowna RCMP continue to make arrests and bring Justin Collins to court,” said Supt. Kara Triance.

“However, without adequate consequences or compulsory pathways to mental health and substance-use programs, our public is at risk.

“Justin Collins is a repeat offender who has no regard for the safety and well-being of others.”

