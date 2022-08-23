Menu

Crime

Suspect sought in brazen daylight robbery at mall jewelry store in Penticton, B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 4:12 pm
Penticton police are looking for a suspect who is slim, around five-foot-11 and in his early 20s following a jewelry store robbery. View image in full screen
Penticton police are looking for a suspect who is slim, around five-foot-11 and in his early 20s following a jewelry store robbery. Courtesy: Penticton RCMP

Penticton jewelry store employees sustained minor injuries Monday during a brazen daylight robbery.

It was around 2:30 p.m., Monday when RCMP said a lone male suspect entered the jewelry store that’s in Cherry Lane Mall.

“After being shown several items, the male grabbed a piece of jewelry and ran out of the store, while at the same time deploying bear spray,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The employees sustained minor injury from the bear spray,” said Const. James Grandy.

Read more: Police seek 3 suspects after robbery at Markham jewelry store

The suspect is slim, around five-foot-11 and in his early 20s. He has brown eyes, dark hair and was seen wearing a black hoodie and dark blue jeans.

“We’re actively searching for the suspect, and are asking for help from the public in identifying him. We would also like to encourage anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us. Please don’t approach the suspect. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

