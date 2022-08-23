Suspect sought in brazen daylight robbery at mall jewelry store in Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton jewelry store employees sustained minor injuries Monday during a brazen daylight robbery.

It was around 2:30 p.m., Monday when RCMP said a lone male suspect entered the jewelry store that’s in Cherry Lane Mall.

“After being shown several items, the male grabbed a piece of jewelry and ran out of the store, while at the same time deploying bear spray,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The employees sustained minor injury from the bear spray,” said Const. James Grandy.

The suspect is slim, around five-foot-11 and in his early 20s. He has brown eyes, dark hair and was seen wearing a black hoodie and dark blue jeans.

“We’re actively searching for the suspect, and are asking for help from the public in identifying him. We would also like to encourage anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us. Please don’t approach the suspect. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

