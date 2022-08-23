Menu

Crime

Victim in hospital, 3 arrested after Spence Street shooting: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 2:14 pm
Winnipeg police continue to investigate.
Winnipeg police continue to investigate. Global News / File

A man who was taken to hospital in critical condition with what Winnipeg police are calling “serious” wounds is recovering following a Monday night shooting incident.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Spence Street around 8:45 p.m., where they found and provided emergency medical care to the victim, who was then rushed to hospital.

Read more: Boy, 13, shot on Boyd Avenue in Winnipeg

Officers arrested three suspects in the area, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

