Victim in hospital, 3 arrested after Spence Street shooting: Winnipeg police

A man who was taken to hospital in critical condition with what Winnipeg police are calling “serious” wounds is recovering following a Monday night shooting incident.
Police said they were called to the 500 block of Spence Street around 8:45 p.m., where they found and provided emergency medical care to the victim, who was then rushed to hospital.
Read more: Boy, 13, shot on Boyd Avenue in Winnipeg
Officers arrested three suspects in the area, and the investigation continues.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments