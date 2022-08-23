Victim in hospital, 3 arrested after Spence Street shooting: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was taken to hospital in critical condition with what Winnipeg police are calling “serious” wounds is recovering following a Monday night shooting incident.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Spence Street around 8:45 p.m., where they found and provided emergency medical care to the victim, who was then rushed to hospital.

Officers arrested three suspects in the area, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

