Canada

Doxxed Twitch streamer and transgender activist leaving Canada amid ongoing harassment

By Amy Simon & Ahmar Khan Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 2:30 pm
Clara Sorrenti, known online as Keffals, was doxxed and swatted by online trolls leading to an arrest by London Police Service at gunpoint View image in full screen
Clara Sorrenti, known online as Keffals, says that she’s leaving the country to escape ongoing harassment after being doxxed and swatted by online trolls leading to an arrest by London Police Service at gunpoint earlier this month. Keffals / Youtube

Clara Sorrenti, a transgender activist and popular twitch streamer from London, Ont., says that she’s leaving the country to escape continuous harassment.

Earlier this month, 28-year-old Sorrenti, who goes by the name “Keffals” online, was at the centre of a swatting attack after being doxxed by harassers who sent false death threats with her name and address to London city councillors, leading to her being arrested at gunpoint.

Read more: Red flags aplenty in London police’s swatting of Twitch streamer Clara Sorrenti: expert

Click to play video: 'Clara Sorrenti details being swatted, arrested at gunpoint' Clara Sorrenti details being swatted, arrested at gunpoint
Clara Sorrenti details being swatted, arrested at gunpoint – Aug 9, 2022

But Sorrenti says that the online trolls have not stopped there as they continued to harass her.

Sorrenti told Global News that she planned to leave the country for her safety, but also to get away from looking over her shoulder on a daily basis.

“As a Twitch broadcaster, my livelihood relies on the connections I form with my audience and it is harder than it would be in any other profession to keep my location hidden. I want to keep working, and because I know I have this huge target on my back, I have decided to take refuge in Europe where I have close friends who are willing to host me so I can continue to stream while my stalkers continuously try to hunt me down and send the message that I am never safe,” she told Global News.

Most recently, Sorrenti received multiple food deliveries via Uber Eats after her account was compromised.

“After going public and being forced to flee my home, the hotel I was staying at was doxxed. I decided to engage in misinformation in order to keep my new location hidden and say I was staying at an Airbnb, but my Uber account was hacked and the location of the new hotel I was staying at was also doxxed,” she said.

The harassment has not been limited to just Sorrenti. She claims that her family, including her mother was also doxxed in March, with pizzas arriving at her home in Sorrenti’s deadname.

“My family has also begun to be more intensely targeted to use them as collateral to terrorize me and make me go away,” she said.

Read more: Twitch streamer and trans woman, Clara Sorrenti allegedly doxxed again

Sorrenti believes the majority of the harassment she has received stems from her speaking against KiwiFarms — an online forum that describes itself as a “community dedicated to discussing eccentric people who voluntarily make fools of themselves.“

London Police Service confirmed that the doxxing and swatting of Sorrenti is still an active investigation and they cannot further comment.

Sorrenti told Global News that the investigation with police has expanded to the Hate Crime Division and Financial Crimes unit.

Read more: London, Ont. police chief apologizes after trans activist was victim of ‘swatting’

Click to play video: 'Red flags aplenty in London police’s swatting of Twitch streamer Clara Sorenti, expert says' Red flags aplenty in London police’s swatting of Twitch streamer Clara Sorenti, expert says
Red flags aplenty in London police’s swatting of Twitch streamer Clara Sorenti, expert says
