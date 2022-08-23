Menu

Canada

Quebec coroner investigating after 2 women fatally struck on Montreal highways near Ullivik centre

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 11:29 am
Both women were staying at the Ullivik health centre in Dorval, Que. View image in full screen
Both women were staying at the Ullivik health centre in Dorval, Que. Global News

The Quebec coroner’s office is investigating the deaths of two women who were killed in two separate incidents on Montreal highways in the span of 24 hours.

The first incident happened last Friday morning. Mary-Jane Tulugak had been heading down Highway 520 on the shoulder lane in a wheelchair before she was struck.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus said Tulugak died in hospital a few hours later.

Quebec provincial police say another another woman died after she was struck multiple times on Highway 20 around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. Nellie Niviaxie, 26, was declared dead at the scene.

READ MORE: ‘Too close for comfort’: Inuit housing centre worried about new bar

Both women were staying at the Ullivik health centre in Dorval.

Ian Lafrenière, Quebec’s minister responsible for Indigenous Affairs, offered his condolences to the families of the victims Tuesday.

“I am reassured by the follow-up that will be done directly with Ullivik and by the coroner’s investigation that was launched,” he said in a statement to Global News.

“I was also able to speak with the leadership of Air Inuit that are currently working on a solution so that the families can hold proper funerals.”

Police say don’t believe the two incidents are directly related and added that they are still investigating.

