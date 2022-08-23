Burlington investigating recent coyote attacks on people in city’s south side

Send this page to someone via email

City of Burlington staff revealed an investigation is underway into the first known coyote attacks on people in the municipality’s south end.

In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson revealed the incidents happened this year and led to the euthanizing of the animal involved.

“We’re taking proactive steps to identify any other coyote that may be at-risk,” Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said in the release.

“In the long-term, we are exploring a number of options related to coyote management, some suggested by residents, and we will provide more information to the community as it becomes available.”

The recent probe enlisted Halton police and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), which tracked and identified the animal in question.

Story continues below advertisement

No details on specifically what areas of the city were involved were released by authorities due to the ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson said in an email that the city has stepped up a campaign to alert residents who see coyotes in their neighbourhood to report incidents online or through a call to the city’s animal control service.

“The City is working towards being more proactive to prevent attacks, including working with a community group from Burlington and Oakville,” communications officer Carla Marshall said.

We are investigating and acting on two recent coyote attacks in south central Burlington. ⤵️ #BurlON pic.twitter.com/xPbPysMDqZ — City of Burlington (@cityburlington) August 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

They’re also warning of a $300 bylaw fine for anyone hand feeding or ground feeding wildlife on private or public property.

A number of southern Ontario municipalities, including Hamilton, Toronto and Niagara Region, have had to alert residents of coyotes in 2022 amid high-profile encounters with the wildlife.

In April, a Niagara-on-the-Lake woman had to fend off a coyote attack on her small Shih Tzu not far from her home on Gate Street.

Read more: Hamilton Conservation authority warning residents in Eramosa Karst area of roaming coyote

Meanwhile, Toronto police shot a coyote in Bayview Vilage Park that same month after suspicions the animal may have bitten at least two people.

Amid a recent warning of sightings in the Eramosa Karst area, the Hamilton Conservation Authority advised residents to avoid walking dogs in that area.

Burlington animal control’s advised “hazing techniques” for residents to shoo away coyotes include yelling loudly, waving arms, throwing small rocks and even spraying the animal with a garden hose or water gun filled with vinegar.

Residents stopped by the sight of a coyote are being told not to run and to pick up small children and pets, stand as tall as you can, wave arms and make noise, according to the city.

Advertisement