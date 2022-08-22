Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged in connection with series of break and enters: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 7:24 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of break-and-enter investigations in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between July 15 and Aug. 20, officers received “multiple” reports of break and enters in East York.

Read more: Toronto police seek to identify 2 men, woman wanted in connection with 2 armed carjackings

Police said on Sunday, 37-year-old Kevin Grey from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with seven counts of break and enter, 10 counts of attempt to commit a dual procedure offence, six counts of break and enter with intent and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Officers said he appeared in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Suspect in custody after Toronto police cruiser stolen then crashed' Suspect in custody after Toronto police cruiser stolen then crashed
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto crime tagBreak And Enter tagTPS tagBreak In tagEast York tagbreak and enter toronto tagEast York crime tagMan charged break and enter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers