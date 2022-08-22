Toronto man charged in connection with series of break and enters: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of break-and-enter investigations in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between July 15 and Aug. 20, officers received “multiple” reports of break and enters in East York.

Police said on Sunday, 37-year-old Kevin Grey from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with seven counts of break and enter, 10 counts of attempt to commit a dual procedure offence, six counts of break and enter with intent and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Officers said he appeared in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

